Brexit: Now the real work starts

Forty-seven years of marriage and a messy divorce later, they finally got Brexit done. The UK has left the EU, but another chapter now opens. The next 11 months are likely to see intense negotiations on every aspect of the separation deal. What will be the UK’s relationship with Brussels and the 27 member states of the European Union? Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already warned that his country does not have to abide by EU rules on any new accord, casting doubt on every part of the new deal even before the head-to-head talks begin.

