Brexit proposed legislation: PM wants to prevent further delays

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will use the large majority won in last week’s general election to ensure there are no further delays to leaving the European Union.

Johnson will put forward an amendment to his Brexit bill on Friday to ensure all negotiations with the bloc must be complete by the end of next year.

But there’s uncertainty about what kind of Brexit he will be able to deliver.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports from London.

