-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Brexit proposed legislation: PM wants to prevent further delays
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will use the large majority won in last week’s general election to ensure there are no further delays to leaving the European Union.
Johnson will put forward an amendment to his Brexit bill on Friday to ensure all negotiations with the bloc must be complete by the end of next year.
But there’s uncertainty about what kind of Brexit he will be able to deliver.
Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports from London.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Brexit #BorisJohnson #AljazeeraEnglish