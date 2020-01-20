Brexit talks: EU Commissioner warns against ‘a race to the bottom’

The European Commission has unveiled plans for a €100 billion fund intended to help some of the most greenhouse gas-producing parts of the continent move into cleaner ways of producing energy, jobs and wealth. It’s known as the Just Transition Fund, and it’s going to be the partial responsibility of our guest. Portugal’s Elisa Ferreira is the new European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms. She spoke to us about the Just Transition Fund, the EU budget, cohesion policy and relations with the UK after Brexit.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en