Brexit the morning after: How done is the UK’s divorce from the EU? | DW News

After three years of high-stakes political drama since it voted to leave the European Union, Britain is out of the bloc. At the stroke of midnight Brussels time, the UK ended nearly half a century of membership in the EU. But Brexit is still not a done deal. The two sides now embark on an eleven-month transition period – and the difficult work of finding the terms of a new relationship. Can Prime Minister Boris Johnson master the mammoth task he has set out to complete by the end of 2020? The referendum that set Brexit in motion is still a point of contention for Brits, and Scotland is seriously considering a referendum of its own.

