-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Brexit the morning after: How done is the UK’s divorce from the EU? | DW News
After three years of high-stakes political drama since it voted to leave the European Union, Britain is out of the bloc. At the stroke of midnight Brussels time, the UK ended nearly half a century of membership in the EU. But Brexit is still not a done deal. The two sides now embark on an eleven-month transition period – and the difficult work of finding the terms of a new relationship. Can Prime Minister Boris Johnson master the mammoth task he has set out to complete by the end of 2020? The referendum that set Brexit in motion is still a point of contention for Brits, and Scotland is seriously considering a referendum of its own.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Brexit #BrexitParty #BrexitExplained