Brexit: UK set to leave EU after years of political drama

The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on Friday after more than three years of political drama following the 2016 Brexit vote.

This ends the UK’s 47-year EU membership and marks the beginning of a transition period that lasts until December 31.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from London on the UK’s uneasy relationship with the EU.

