Brexit: Uncertainty over relationship with EU continues

With a clear mandate after last month’s election, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, looks set to make good on his promise to deliver Brexit by the end of January.

But the road ahead remains uncertain, particularly when it comes to the UK’s future relationship with the European Union.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Brexit #EU