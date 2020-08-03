-
Microsoft pushes for TikTok takeover | DW News - 13 hours ago
-
USA: Counter-protesters fly Confederate flag at BLM demo in Texas - 13 hours ago
-
North Macedonia’s first sign language cafe opens - 14 hours ago
-
Covid-19 – Melbourne lockdown: New restrictions imposed following first night of curfew - 14 hours ago
-
Gunmen storm prison in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, over 20 killed - 14 hours ago
-
Bringing a literary classic to the screen | Behind the Scenes | A Suitable Boy – BBC - 14 hours ago
-
World Heritage Festival: South Korea’s centuries-old tradition - 14 hours ago
-
In Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, locals divided over legalisation of medical marijuana - 15 hours ago
-
Mexico: Candlelit vigil commemorates victims on anniversary of El Paso Walmart shooting - 15 hours ago
-
LIVE: Results of preliminary hearing in Khachaturyan case announced in Moscow: stakeout - 15 hours ago
Bringing a literary classic to the screen | Behind the Scenes | A Suitable Boy – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
Find out how the BBC adaptated Vikram Seth’s coming of age story A Suitable Boy.
A Suitable Boy | Behind the Scenes | BBC
#BBC #BBCASuitableBoy #BBCiPlayer #BehindTheScenes
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v