British GP slams Trump for taking malaria drug to ward off Coronavirus (Covid-19) – BBC

It’s Tuesday 19th May 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am. Time for our regular appointment with a GP every morning at 6:30 on BBC Breakfast. Today we’re talking to Doctor Rosemary Leonard.

US President Donald Trump has said he is taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus, even though health officials have warned it may be unsafe.

Speaking at the White House, he told reporters he started taking the malaria and lupus medication recently.

“I’m taking it for about a week and a half now and I’m still here, I’m still here,” was his surprise announcement.

There is no evidence hydroxychloroquine can fight off coronavirus, though clinical trials are under way.

