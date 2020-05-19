-
Acropolis reopens after two-month coronavirus shutdown - about 1 hour ago
-
British GP slams Trump for taking malaria drug to ward off Coronavirus (Covid-19) – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump taking unproven drug to ward off Coronavirus – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
US officials see al-Qaeda link to Florida military base attack - 2 hours ago
-
Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warnings - 3 hours ago
-
Is climate change increasing the risk of disease in Europe? - 10 hours ago
-
How is bacteria used to develop vaccines? - 12 hours ago
-
If you’re missing a hug with a loved one amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this could be a good solution - 12 hours ago
-
Barack Obama urged US high school seniors graduating this year to “do what you think is right” - 12 hours ago
-
Global COVID-19 response increasingly political - 13 hours ago
British GP slams Trump for taking malaria drug to ward off Coronavirus (Covid-19) – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip
🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP
🔘 Coronavirus / Covid-19 information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV
🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL
It’s Tuesday 19th May 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am. Time for our regular appointment with a GP every morning at 6:30 on BBC Breakfast. Today we’re talking to Doctor Rosemary Leonard.
US President Donald Trump has said he is taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus, even though health officials have warned it may be unsafe.
Speaking at the White House, he told reporters he started taking the malaria and lupus medication recently.
“I’m taking it for about a week and a half now and I’m still here, I’m still here,” was his surprise announcement.
There is no evidence hydroxychloroquine can fight off coronavirus, though clinical trials are under way.
Get the full story 👉 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-52717161
What’s known about anti-malarial drugs and Covid-19? 👉 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/51980731
BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC
#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.