British man and 40 others test positive for coronavirus aboard cruise liner

Japan on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a quarantined cruise ship and turned away another luxury liner while the death toll in mainland China rose to 636…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/06/coronavirus-updates-uk-confirms-third-case-bringing-european-total-to-28

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live