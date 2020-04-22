British MPs return to ire over lack of adequate Covid-19 response

The UK government is facing growing anger over its response, or lack thereof, to Covid-19 following multiple bombshell reports in the nation’s media at the weekend. One key charge has been its failure to foresee shortages in personal protective equipment for frontline hospital workers.

