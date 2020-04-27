British on board with Boris’s messaging on lockdown measures

Political observers in the United Kingdom suggest the public is backing the government’s approach to lockdown, at least for now. Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at University of Strathclyde, says there is acceptance that measures will need to be relaxed on a gradual basis.

