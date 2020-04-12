Share
British PM Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for COVID-19.
He will not be going straight back to work but will continue his recovery at his country residence.

