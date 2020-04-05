British PM Boris Johnson hospitalised

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital after showing persistent symptoms of the coronavirus for 10 days.

Johnson tested positive for the virus on March 27.

His office says it is a ‘precautionary step’ and he is undergoing tests.

He’s the first elected world leader to contract the coronavirus.

