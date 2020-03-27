British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus, is self-isolating

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on March 27 that he is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. ‘Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,’ Johnson said on Twitter. ‘I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.’ FRANCE 24’s Catherine Nicholson tells us more.

