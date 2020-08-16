-
£10k at stake for Rachel in world’s nuttiest obstacle course! – BBC - 15 mins ago
-
Belarus protests: Lukashenko looks to Putin for help | DW News - 19 mins ago
-
British tourists scramble home after UK expands quarantine list - about 1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai: ‘Resistance to Beijing will continue’ | DW Interview - about 1 hour ago
-
US election 2020: Postal service warns of mail ballot delays - 2 hours ago
-
Ship leaking tonnes of oil off Mauritius splits apart - 2 hours ago
-
Belarus president says Putin ready to help ‘ensure security’ - 3 hours ago
-
Robert Trump, president’s brother who avoided the limelight, dies at 71 - 4 hours ago
-
Trump promises ‘snapback’ to force return of UN Iran sanctions - 5 hours ago
-
A-level results: Ofqual ‘reviewing’ exam appeals guidance – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 5 hours ago
British tourists scramble home after UK expands quarantine list
British tourists have been scrambling to return home, after the UK imposed a 14-day quarantine for travellers coming from the Netherlands, Malta and France.
The measure, which went into effect early on Saturday, was introduced after a surge in coronavirus infections in those countries.
Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from London, UK.
