British tourists scramble home after UK expands quarantine list

British tourists have been scrambling to return home, after the UK imposed a 14-day quarantine for travellers coming from the Netherlands, Malta and France.

The measure, which went into effect early on Saturday, was introduced after a surge in coronavirus infections in those countries.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from London, UK.

