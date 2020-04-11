Buchenwald survivor has a message for today 75 years on | DW Stories

Germany is marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Buchenwald, one of the Second War’s most notorious concentration camps. A commemoration was planned at the site of the death camp. But because of the current restrictions on public gatherings, a virtual remembrance ceremony is being held instead. Writer Ivan Ivanji, one of the last remaining survivors of Buchenwald, has a moving message for the present and the future as we remember the past.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle