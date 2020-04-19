-
Bulgaria: Candlelit service held outside Sofia church to mark Easter Sunday
Devoted residents took part of a candlelight religious service to celebrate Easter Sunday outside Saint Nedelya Church in Sofia as footage shot on Saturday evening shows.
“The faith is stronger than the disease. This is the strongest possible thing. If you don’t have faith, you are nothing,” explained a resident outside Saint Nedelya Church, where the candlelight service was being held.
Members of the congregation could also be seen keeping social distancing measures at the candlelight religious service to comply with coronavirus restrictions.
The Sofia police can be seen patrolling outside the church making sure the social distancing measures were being adhered to during the Eastern Orthodox Church celebrations.
On Friday evening travel restrictions were imposed in the capital to help curb the outbreak during Easter celebrations. This comes as the government has declared a state of emergency until May 13.
As of Sunday, Bulgaria tallied 884 confirmed coronavirus cases and 42 related deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
