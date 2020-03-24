Bulgaria: Huge queue of trucks builds up at Turkish border amid COVID-19 restrictions

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Huge queues of trucks were seen at the Bulgarian-Turkish border near the Bulgarian village of Kapitan Andreevo on Tuesday as a result of sanitary measures implemented at the frontier due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Bulgarian Health Ministry issued an order last week banning entrance into Bulgaria to many countries’ nationals like those of France, Germany, the UK and Iran in line with fighting coronavirus. This move along with the spread of the virus has led to international cargo trucks being transferred from one regional border crossing to another by police as drivers await authorisation to transit countries in the region.

Consultations are reportedly ongoing between Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey to solve this issue.

Video ID: 20200324-044

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200324-044

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly