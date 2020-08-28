Bulgaria: Justice minister resigns as anti-corruption protest passes 50 consecutive days

Justice minister Danail Kirilov is the fifth minister to resign from the government since protests started in July as the public anger shows no signs of abating.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/08/27/bulgaria-justice-minister-resigns-as-anti-corruption-protests-enter-50th-consecutive-day

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#WebDigitalStories