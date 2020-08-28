-
LIVE: Best Russian aerobatics teams take to the skies over Kubinka - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany: EU foreign ministers arrive for 2nd day of Gymnich meeting - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: “He believed in the power of the people” – Loved ones honour Kenosha shooting victim - 2 hours ago
-
Hurricane Laura causes widespread destruction in Louisiana and Texas | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
Putin: Russian forces ready to enter Belarus to end protests - 2 hours ago
-
UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: Beirut rejects attempt to reform mission - 2 hours ago
-
Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe resigns because of ill-health - 2 hours ago
-
Abe’s successor will have to manage ‘intractable’ issues - 2 hours ago
-
Is India’s government putting students’ lives at risk? | Inside Story - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Merkel holds annual summer news conference in Berlin - 2 hours ago
Bulgaria: Justice minister resigns as anti-corruption protest passes 50 consecutive days
Justice minister Danail Kirilov is the fifth minister to resign from the government since protests started in July as the public anger shows no signs of abating.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/08/27/bulgaria-justice-minister-resigns-as-anti-corruption-protests-enter-50th-consecutive-day
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#WebDigitalStories