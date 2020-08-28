Share
Bulgaria: Justice minister resigns as anti-corruption protest passes 50 consecutive days

4 hours ago

Justice minister Danail Kirilov is the fifth minister to resign from the government since protests started in July as the public anger shows no signs of abating.

