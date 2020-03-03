-
Bulgaria: PM Borisov to discuss refugee crisis with Erdogan in Ankara
Mandatory credit: Council of ministers of Republic of Bulgaria
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov spoke to the media in Sofia on Monday ahead of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Erdogan over the escalating migration crisis at the European border.
“I think it would be a big mistake to send army against these people. As I always said, to resolve the problem the EU must pay for a Security centre outside the Union where these children will stay on a dry and warmly place, to feed them – that’s humanity,” said Borisov.
Erdogan announced that Turkey’s borders with Europe were open for migrants to cross into the EU on Saturday. The statement came after dozens of Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province.
