Bulgaria: Pres. Radev leads tribute march for anti-Ottoman revolutionary Levski
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev led the annual tribute march for Bulgarian national hero Vasil Levski, in Sofia on Wednesday.
Thousands joined Radev on the commemorative march, where Bulgarian flags and religious banners could frequently be seen alongside portraits of Levski. The march culminated in an official ceremony marking the 146th anniversary of Levski’s death.
Levski’s status as a national hero stems from his role in the struggle against Ottoman rule in Bulgaria, which eventually led to his capture and execution by hanging in the Bulgarian capital.
While Levski was a supporter of egalitarian principles and ethnic equality, he has been adopted as a symbol of resistance to foreign oppression by many in the Bulgarian far-right ultra-nationalist movement.
