Beirut: Hashtag ‘hang them’ trends online as anger grows at authorities over blast - 8 mins ago
Covid-19 in Africa: Number of cases across the continent tops one million - 27 mins ago
Beirut blasts: Death toll rises to 154 (State news agency) - 28 mins ago
China: Severe floods hit southern city of Guangyuan - 32 mins ago
Lebanon: Volunteers and rescue workers gather for cleanup in Beirut - 34 mins ago
The women against gender equality in America – BBC - 45 mins ago
Lebanon: Excavators at work removing debris from destroyed Beirut port - 49 mins ago
Daring to Zlatan! Brazil”s Ibrahimovic doppelganger advises idol to stay put at AC Milan - 55 mins ago
LIVE: FC Barcelona’s manager Setien holds press conference ahead of Napoli clash - 59 mins ago
Bulgaria: Protesters egg NFSB party HQ after leader says Prime Minister will not resign - about 1 hour ago
Bulgaria: Protesters egg NFSB party HQ after leader says Prime Minister will not resign
Hundreds of protesters threw eggs and tomatoes at National Front for Salvation of Bulgaria’s (NFSB) head office in Sofia on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and and Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev.
Protesters marched through the streets of Sofia from independence square, waving Bulgarian flags and chanting “Resign” and “Mafia.’ They stopped at NFSB head office to throw tomatoes after the NFSB leader Valeri Simeonov announced earlier today that the government will not step down.
For over ten days, three of the capital’s streets have been blocked by protest camps, allowing only ambulances to pass.
One protester Goritsa Radeva at the camp in front of Sofia University “Saint Kliment Ohridski” said, “I will stay here as long as it’s necessary because otherwise I will be forced to leave this country. And this is my country and I don’t want to leave.”
