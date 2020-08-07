Bulgaria: Protesters egg NFSB party HQ after leader says Prime Minister will not resign

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of protesters threw eggs and tomatoes at National Front for Salvation of Bulgaria’s (NFSB) head office in Sofia on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and and Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev.

Protesters marched through the streets of Sofia from independence square, waving Bulgarian flags and chanting “Resign” and “Mafia.’ They stopped at NFSB head office to throw tomatoes after the NFSB leader Valeri Simeonov announced earlier today that the government will not step down.

For over ten days, three of the capital’s streets have been blocked by protest camps, allowing only ambulances to pass.

One protester Goritsa Radeva at the camp in front of Sofia University “Saint Kliment Ohridski” said, “I will stay here as long as it’s necessary because otherwise I will be forced to leave this country. And this is my country and I don’t want to leave.”

Video ID: 20200807-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200807-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly