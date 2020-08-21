Bulgaria: Protesters shower Interior Ministry with eggs, tomatoes and toilet paper

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters gathered in Sofia’s streets demanding the resignation of the Bulgarian government and pelting the Interior Ministry building in Sofia with egg, tomatoes and toilet paper on Thursday night.

The protesters could be heard chanting “Mafia” and “Resign,” while accusing Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s government for the current weak condition of the nation, at the time of writing the poorest EU country with many corruption problems.

The protesters at the building of Ministry of Interior, led by lawyer Nikolay Hadjigenov accused police of protecting the corrupt politicians and not the population. “The police’s job is not to beat protesters. The police’s job is to protect people and their possessions, but not the politicians, nor their corruption,” roared Hadjigenov in front of a cheering crowd, on day 43 of the anti-government protests.

The participants also demand the resignation of the nation’s chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev. Similar protests have also been taking place in Plovdiv, Varna, Burgas, Haskovo, Stara Zagora and other cities of the country.

Traffic in the Bulgarian capital remains blocked due to the barricade of tents built by the protesters at a key crossroads on Independence Square. On Thursday night a metal band performed a concert for the protesters at the blockade.

