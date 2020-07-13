Bulgaria: Thousands call for government to resign at Sofia rally

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands marched on the streets of Sofia on Sunday, calling for the resignation of the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and his government.

The protesters carried numerous placards demanding that the government steps down, as well as placards with insulting content aimed at Borisov.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev also called for the resignation of the government and the end of “the mafia way of ruling” during a televised address on Saturday.

His comments came as tensions escalated in the country after two of the president’s aides were arrested in a police raid at Radev’s headquarters earlier this week.

Video ID: 20200713-013

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200713-013

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly