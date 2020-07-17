Bulgaria: Thousands flood Sofia for eighth day of anti-govt. protests

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of demonstrators flooded Sofia on Thursday, as anti-government protesters have been in the streets for more than a week.

Protesters were seen carrying Bulgarian flags, banners, and signs, as they walked to the Cathedral Saint Aleksandar Nevski, and then towards the square where they lit red flares.

The protests began last week demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s government and of Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev over corruption allegations.

On July 11, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev demanded the resignation of the government and the end of “the mafia way of ruling” during a televised address.

His comments came as tensions escalated in the country after two of the president’s aides were arrested in a police raid at Radev’s headquarters last week.

Video ID: 20200717-003

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200717-003

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly