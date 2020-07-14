-
New California closure orders will hamper recovery from coronavirus recession - 15 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: More than 13 million cases confirmed worldwide - 15 hours ago
-
USA: “Shame on you!” – Florida governor heckled over coronavirus response at Miami hospital - 15 hours ago
-
North Macedonia prepares for first election since name change – and it’s going to be close - 15 hours ago
-
Qatar blockade: ICJ due to rule on airspace rights dispute - 16 hours ago
-
Face coverings in shops to be compulsory from 24 July – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
Bulgaria: Thousands hit Sofia for fifth day of anti-govt protests - 16 hours ago
-
War crimes prosecutors question Kosovo leader Thaci in The Hague - 16 hours ago
-
Macron to lay out Covid-19 crisis response at downsized Bastille Day - 18 hours ago
-
Macron to lay out Covid-19 crisis response at downsized Bastille Day - 18 hours ago
Bulgaria: Thousands hit Sofia for fifth day of anti-govt protests
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thousands marched on the streets of Sofia on Monday, as they called for the resignation of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and his government, for the fifth day in a row.
The protesters carried numerous placards insisting that the government step down, as well as placards containing insulting content aimed at Borisov.
At one point demonstrators could be seen attempting to extinguish a smoke bomb that had gone off in their midst.
On Saturday, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev demanded the resignation of the government and the end of “the mafia way of ruling” during a televised address.
His comments came as tensions escalated in the country after two of the president’s aides were arrested in a police raid at Radev’s headquarters last week.
Further demonstrations are set to take place across the country, which has been rated as the most corrupt in the EU by several groups, on Tuesday.
Video ID: 20200714-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200714-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly