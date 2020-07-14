Bulgaria: Thousands hit Sofia for fifth day of anti-govt protests

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands marched on the streets of Sofia on Monday, as they called for the resignation of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and his government, for the fifth day in a row.

The protesters carried numerous placards insisting that the government step down, as well as placards containing insulting content aimed at Borisov.

At one point demonstrators could be seen attempting to extinguish a smoke bomb that had gone off in their midst.

On Saturday, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev demanded the resignation of the government and the end of “the mafia way of ruling” during a televised address.

His comments came as tensions escalated in the country after two of the president’s aides were arrested in a police raid at Radev’s headquarters last week.

Further demonstrations are set to take place across the country, which has been rated as the most corrupt in the EU by several groups, on Tuesday.

