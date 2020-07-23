Bulgaria: Toilet paper rains after two weeks of protests in Sofia

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

For the 14th day in a row, thousands of people gathered for an anti-government protest in Sofia on Wednesday.

Protesters showered the Council of ministers with toilet paper rolls while demanding the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s government to step down.

A no-confidence vote against the government was held on Tuesday, which it survived.

Earlier this month, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev demanded the resignation of the government and the end to the “mafia way of ruling” during a televised address. His comments came as tensions escalated in the country after two of the president’s aides were arrested in a police raid at Radev’s headquarters.

