‘Bullet train’: NY COVID-19 peak may come soon, swamp hospitals
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning that the coronavirus pandemic in the US’s biggest city will soon spread beyond control.
The city has the highest number of infected in the US with more than 25,000 confirmed cases and the number is doubling every three days.
Cuomo says the Federal government has totally underestimated the magnitude of its problem and faces a chronic shortage of beds, staff and equipment.
Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.
