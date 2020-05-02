Burkina Faso comedians combat COVID-19 anxiety with humour

Young people in Burkina Faso are turning to comedy to deal with mounting uncertainty.

With the country already struggling from years of violence, comedians are now using humour to address serious health issues like the global pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports.

