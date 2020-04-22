-
Burkina Faso’s Terror Threat
(ITW ) « They took our village leader… They stole our livestock… When we saw what happened we ran away…»
In the north of Burkina Faso, which is terrorised by jihadist groups, the city of Dori has become the last refuge for thousands of families.
A stream of people, uprooted from their homes, relies entirely on humanitarian aid.
(ITW) « The Pissila distribution site alone serves an average of 5000 beneficiaries a day… »
Our reporters crisscrossed a country that seems on the edge of catastrophe, where ethnic conflict is compounded by the threat of religious fundamentalism.
