Burundi election campaign starts amid COVID-19 pandemic

Campaigning is under way in Burundi in advance of presidential elections next month.

The opposition says it has been the target of violence and intimidation in the run-up to the vote – which is going ahead despite a rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports.

