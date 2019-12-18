Share
Burundi refugees: Many too afraid to return home

10 mins ago

Burundi is one of many countries in Africa where refugees are a major concern.
Thousands fled four years ago when hundreds were killed in political violence connected to the presidential election.
Many refugees have returned home from camps in neighbouring countries – but others say they are afraid to return home.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from Rumonge.

