Burundi refugees: Many too afraid to return home

Burundi is one of many countries in Africa where refugees are a major concern.

Thousands fled four years ago when hundreds were killed in political violence connected to the presidential election.

Many refugees have returned home from camps in neighbouring countries – but others say they are afraid to return home.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from Rumonge.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Burundi #Refugees