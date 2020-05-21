Burundi votes in tense presidential election

People in Burundi have cast ballots to pick a successor to President Pierre Nkurunziza amid reports of political violence.

Nkurunziza has been in power for 15 years and has been accused of human rights abuses.

The polls were marred by concerns about a lack of transparency after international observers were barred.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports.

