Burundi’s new president, Évariste Ndayishimiye, sworn in

In tonight’s edition: Burundi’s new president, Évariste Ndayishimiye, takes office during a colourful ceremony in which he vowed to “continue on the path” of his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza, who died suddenly last week. Also, Kenya has won a seat on the UN Security Council after beating out Djibouti in a second round of voting on Thursday. And our correspondents take you to Kenya’s Maasai Mara national wildlife reserve, where the staff and community are helping each other in the absence of tourists.

