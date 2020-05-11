Share
0 0 0 0

Business reopens, but French consumers keep purse-strings tight

2 hours ago

In France, while consumers have been frustrated by the lockdown, it is unclear if this will translate into increased consumer confidence. As FRANCE 24 business journalist Yuka Royer reports, a recent private survey found that while 43% are eager to boost consumption, 53% wish to keep their purse-strings tight.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment