Busting coronavirus myths | The Stream
As the COVID-19 pandemic grows, so do the myths surrounding the virus.
True or False: Eating garlic or gargling with bleach can prevent people from getting COVID-19.
True or False: Black people cannot get sick from the new coronavirus.
True or False: The new coronavirus was created in a lab.
These are all FALSE and just a small sample of the rumors that are spreading through social media and word of mouth.
On this episode of The Stream, we’ll ask a panel of experts to debunk lies and common myths about COVID-19.
On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:
Dr. Faheem Younus, @FaheemYounus
Chief Quality Officer and Chief of Infectious Diseases, University of Maryland UCH
umms.org
Alastair Reid, @AJReid
Digital Editor, First Draft News
firstdraftnews.org
Nsikan Akpan, @MoNscience
Science Editor, National Geographic
nationalgeographic.com/science
