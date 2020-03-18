Share
0 0 0 0

Busting coronavirus myths | The Stream

2 hours ago

As the COVID-19 pandemic grows, so do the myths surrounding the virus.

True or False: Eating garlic or gargling with bleach can prevent people from getting COVID-19.
True or False: Black people cannot get sick from the new coronavirus.
True or False: The new coronavirus was created in a lab.

These are all FALSE and just a small sample of the rumors that are spreading through social media and word of mouth.

On this episode of The Stream, we’ll ask a panel of experts to debunk lies and common myths about COVID-19.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Dr. Faheem Younus, @FaheemYounus
Chief Quality Officer and Chief of Infectious Diseases, University of Maryland UCH
umms.org

Alastair Reid, @AJReid
Digital Editor, First Draft News
firstdraftnews.org

Nsikan Akpan, @MoNscience
Science Editor, National Geographic
nationalgeographic.com/science

Join the conversation:
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AJStream
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/AJStream
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

#aljazeeraenglish
#ajstream
#coronavirus

Leave a Comment