Busting coronavirus myths | The Stream

As the COVID-19 pandemic grows, so do the myths surrounding the virus.

True or False: Eating garlic or gargling with bleach can prevent people from getting COVID-19.

True or False: Black people cannot get sick from the new coronavirus.

True or False: The new coronavirus was created in a lab.

These are all FALSE and just a small sample of the rumors that are spreading through social media and word of mouth.

On this episode of The Stream, we’ll ask a panel of experts to debunk lies and common myths about COVID-19.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Dr. Faheem Younus, @FaheemYounus

Chief Quality Officer and Chief of Infectious Diseases, University of Maryland UCH

umms.org

Alastair Reid, @AJReid

Digital Editor, First Draft News

firstdraftnews.org

Nsikan Akpan, @MoNscience

Science Editor, National Geographic

nationalgeographic.com/science

