Busting taboos, challenging the patriarchy: 2019 Lux cinema Prize winner Teona Strugar Mitevska

“How can we build a better future, if we do not dare?” These are the words of Teona Strugar Mitevska, who won the European Parliament’s 2019 cinema award, the Lux Prize, for her film “God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya”. The Northern Macedonian filmmaker tells FRANCE 24’s Catherine Nicholson what inspired her to tell the real-life story of a woman who gatecrashed a religious ritual reserved only for men, and why she believes that free speech is under threat.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en