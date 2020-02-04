Buttigieg ahead in Iowa Democratic Party Caucus after ‘coding error’ yields incomplete tally

Pete Buttigieg led in Iowa’s initial caucus results with 62% of precincts reporting, with U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in second and third place and former Vice President Joe Biden trailing in fourth, the Iowa Democratic Party reported on Tuesday.

