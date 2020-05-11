Buy before you try: retail adapts to new social distancing rules

Retailers in France are coming up with novel approaches to do business while respecting new social distancing guidelines. FRANCE 24’s James André reports from the Champs-Elysees in Paris, where some retail stores require customers to buy clothes they like and try them on at home – and return them if dissatisfied – while in other stores, sales staff model the clothes items for customers.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en