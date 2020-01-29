Bye Bye Britain: MEPs moving on

This week in The Brief we bring you special coverage about Brexit and how it will impact Brussels – from British MEPs packing up to the changing shapes of the political groups. In this edition we meet a British MEP proposing a final piece of legislation before being made redundant.…

