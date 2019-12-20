Cafe in Beijing lets you spend time with cuddly capybaras

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Quality time at cafes not only needs to include good coffee and dessert, but can now also feature cuddly time with capybaras. Customers at Takara pet cafe in Beijing, China, got to live just that unusual experience on Friday.

Chigüiro, as the capybara is called in Venezuela, is a pet star at Takara, where customers get the chance to watch it bathing, to cuddle it and feed it with grass. Capybaras, known for being social, are “very close to humans and like to be cuddled,” says Xie Fang, the Takara store owner. She adds “they stick to you if you leave. Some customers saw them in the bath and commented on the Internet, so more customers come to watch them bathing.”

Although native to South America, “capybaras are very popular in Japan and that’s why we have them here” says Fang, who lived in the neighbouring east Asian country for many years. “There are also raccoons, which have been popular in recent years, guinea pigs, hairless guinea pigs, cats, dogs including corgi and schnauzer and small hamsters which are suitable for kids,” she adds.

Having this experience with pets encourages kids to “live peacefully with animals from an early age, [and to] learn to love small animals and not to hurt them,” explains Yu Ji, a Takara customer.

