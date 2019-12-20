-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Cafe in Beijing lets you spend time with cuddly capybaras
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Quality time at cafes not only needs to include good coffee and dessert, but can now also feature cuddly time with capybaras. Customers at Takara pet cafe in Beijing, China, got to live just that unusual experience on Friday.
Chigüiro, as the capybara is called in Venezuela, is a pet star at Takara, where customers get the chance to watch it bathing, to cuddle it and feed it with grass. Capybaras, known for being social, are “very close to humans and like to be cuddled,” says Xie Fang, the Takara store owner. She adds “they stick to you if you leave. Some customers saw them in the bath and commented on the Internet, so more customers come to watch them bathing.”
Although native to South America, “capybaras are very popular in Japan and that’s why we have them here” says Fang, who lived in the neighbouring east Asian country for many years. “There are also raccoons, which have been popular in recent years, guinea pigs, hairless guinea pigs, cats, dogs including corgi and schnauzer and small hamsters which are suitable for kids,” she adds.
Having this experience with pets encourages kids to “live peacefully with animals from an early age, [and to] learn to love small animals and not to hurt them,” explains Yu Ji, a Takara customer.
Video ID: 20191220-025
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191220-025
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly