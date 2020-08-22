California wildfires: 6 dead and thousands evacuated | DW News

The fires raging in Northern California have now become some of the largest in state history. More than 12,000 firefighters are battling the blazes that have killed six people. Governor Gavin Newsom said help is arriving from several US states. He also put in a plea for assistance from Australia and Canada. The fires were started by lightning strikes and have forced tens of thousands to flee to safety.

