California wildfires: Weather gives fire crews some respite
Cooler weather and lighter winds are helping in the battle against some of the largest wildfires in the history of the US state of California.
Firefighters were cautiously optimistic about making progress as weather conditions improved and lighting storms that were feared did not materialize.
California’s fire season started early this year and fire crews are battling them all over the state. The season is usually is at its worst in October and November.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Lake Hughes in the US state of California.
