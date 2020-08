Californian blazes result of climate change, governor says

Blazes around the greater San Francisco bay area have destroyed hundreds of homes and are threatening thousands more. California’s Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, and said the fires, caused by a perfect storm of extreme heat and lightning, were the result of climate change.

