Calls for probe into forced labour, deaths on Chinese vessels

Indonesia’s government is calling on Beijing to respond to accusations that fishermen were worked to death on board Chinese vessels.

At least three Indonesian men allegedly died on ships between December and March.

Some of their coworkers say they were physically abused and forced to work for days without rest.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta, Indonesia.

