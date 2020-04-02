Calls grow to impeach Brazil’s president over virus inaction

Many Brazilian legislators and civil society heads want to impeach President Jair Bolsonaro over his insistence on keeping businesses running despite the growing coronavirus crisis in the country.

Brazil has the highest number of infections and deaths in Latin America, with nearly 7,000 cases and more than 200 deaths from the disease.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports.

