Calls in Australia for COVID-19 distancing measures to be lifted

Australia has so far avoided a large-scale outbreak of Covid-19, with infection rates dropping.

But the crisis is crippling the nation’s economy and some are now asking when strict social distancing measures can be lifted.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports from Sydney.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Australia #Coronavirus