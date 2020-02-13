Cambodia tests cruise ship passengers for coronavirus

A cruise ship that has been at sea for two weeks has docked in Cambodia after it was turned away by four other governments in the region.

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases on board, but everyone is being tested before they can disembark.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Sihanoukville.

