Cambodia: ‘Treason’ trial for opposition leader begins

An opposition leader in Cambodia has claimed his innocence at the start of his trial.

Kem Sokha is accused of collaborating with the United States to overthrow the government.

The leader of the now-dissolved main opposition party is charged with treason, and could be jailed for up to 30 years if found guilty.

Some human rights groups are condemning his trial as a “sham”.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports from the capital, Phnom Penh.

