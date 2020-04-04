Cameroon Anglophone crisis: Women bear the brunt of violence

The United Nations secretary-general is repeating his appeal for a global ceasefire during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some armed groups have answered that call, including separatists in Cameroon.

But a temporary truce is not enough for the million people forced from their homes during the country’s three-year conflict.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports.

